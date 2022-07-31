Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 111.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,719 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCHH stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17.

