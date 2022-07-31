S&CO Inc. Boosts Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

S&CO Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 705,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 708.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

In related news, SVP Aamir Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,602.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,144,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,089 in the last quarter.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LILAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.