S&CO Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $8,539,770,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $362,598,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after buying an additional 6,908,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 131,594.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,011,000 after buying an additional 5,395,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,724,000 after buying an additional 4,068,653 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX opened at $42.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

