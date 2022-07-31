S&CO Inc. Has $31.09 Million Stock Holdings in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,417,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,680 shares during the period. Archaea Energy makes up 2.2% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Archaea Energy were worth $31,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Archaea Energy by 4,921.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 852,817 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Archaea Energy by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 586,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 388,000 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Archaea Energy by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Archaea Energy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Archaea Energy Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LFG opened at $16.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59. Archaea Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3456.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Archaea Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.