S&CO Inc. Has $4.54 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

S&CO Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CERN. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerner

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cerner Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.