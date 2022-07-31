S&CO Inc. Has $56.98 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

S&CO Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 17,517 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 4.0% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $56,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $375.00 to $315.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

PXD opened at $236.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

