S&CO Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,459,056.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,893,038.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.92. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $96.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

