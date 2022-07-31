S&CO Inc. Sells 338 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

S&CO Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,594 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $72.11.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRCL. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

