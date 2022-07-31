S&CO Inc. Sells 5,342 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 486,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 37,119 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,214,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

