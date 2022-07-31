S&CO Inc. Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.87 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.98%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

