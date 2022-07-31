Scry.info 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $24,644.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (DDD) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Scry.info has a market cap of $385,125.21 and $24,644.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scry.info has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,372.04 or 0.99956893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00130404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00033090 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info.

Scry.info Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

