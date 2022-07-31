Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.55.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $241.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,973,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.19 and a 200 day moving average of $259.57. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 25.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 15.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

