Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Rises By 39.1%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the June 30th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTZ traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.67. 298,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,929. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $15.70.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

