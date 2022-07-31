Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declines By 33.8%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the June 30th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 79,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 49.7% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 52,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

MIY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.67. 31,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,093. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.