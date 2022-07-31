Short Interest in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Rises By 45.0%

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CET. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in Central Securities by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Central Securities in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Stock Performance

Shares of CET traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,988. Central Securities has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $45.14.

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

About Central Securities

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

(Get Rating)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.