Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Rises By 64.1%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of DLY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 156,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,672. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $20.00.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
