Short Interest in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW) Drops By 36.2%

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the June 30th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Dune Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DUNEW remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05. Dune Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

