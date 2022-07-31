Short Interest in Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Decreases By 32.2%

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,000 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the June 30th total of 629,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FBGGF. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Fabege AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Get Fabege AB (publ) alerts:

Fabege AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FBGGF remained flat at $15.03 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. Fabege AB has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $17.92.

Fabege AB (publ) Company Profile

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fabege AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabege AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.