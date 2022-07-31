Short Interest in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Decreases By 32.3%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the June 30th total of 12,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 74,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. 30,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,913. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Friedman Industries Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.50%.

(Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.