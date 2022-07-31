Short Interest in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Decreases By 49.5%

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the June 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at FS Bancorp

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $93,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FS Bancorp news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $74,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,279.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $93,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,880 shares of company stock worth $350,612 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 87.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,576 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FS Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ FSBW traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.09. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $36.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FS Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

