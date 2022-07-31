Short Interest in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Expands By 41.2%

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Income Properties

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned about 2.87% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Income Properties Price Performance

Generation Income Properties stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.17. 66,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,401. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Generation Income Properties has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82.

Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement

About Generation Income Properties

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%.

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

