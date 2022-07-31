Short Interest in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Decreases By 35.9%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,500 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the June 30th total of 417,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRIN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

GRIN stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.01. 159,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,990. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. Grindrod Shipping has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 48.54% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

GRIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

