Short Interest in iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Decreases By 37.7%

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the June 30th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iAnthus Capital Trading Down 20.9 %

OTCMKTS ITHUF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. 148,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,097. iAnthus Capital has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

About iAnthus Capital

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

