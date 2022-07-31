Short Interest in iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Decreases By 37.7%

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the June 30th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
iAnthus Capital Trading Down 20.9 %
OTCMKTS ITHUF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. 148,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,097. iAnthus Capital has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.
About iAnthus Capital
