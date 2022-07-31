Short Interest in Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Increases By 92.9%

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the June 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 109.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance

ICGUF remained flat at $16.00 during trading on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.