Short Interest in Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Drops By 53.6%

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the June 30th total of 478,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KAVL traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 398,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,839. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.40.

Get Kaival Brands Innovations Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 732,188 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kaival Brands Innovations Group in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.