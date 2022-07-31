Short Interest in MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Expands By 38.1%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCHVY remained flat at $6.53 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. MGM China has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

