Short Interest in MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Expands By 38.1%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
MGM China Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MCHVY remained flat at $6.53 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. MGM China has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $13.50.
About MGM China
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGM China (MCHVY)
