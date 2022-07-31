Short Interest in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Rises By 40.0%

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MSVB remained flat at $13.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 468. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

