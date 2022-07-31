Short Interest in Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Drops By 35.4%

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2022

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKFGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,300 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the June 30th total of 1,779,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of NMAKF remained flat at 0.20 during trading hours on Friday. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of 0.01 and a one year high of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

About Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Rating)

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for powertrain, e-mobility, and structural applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, and transmission cases; vehicle structures, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-motor and battery housings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nemak S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemak S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.