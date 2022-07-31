Short Interest in Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Drops By 35.4%

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,300 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the June 30th total of 1,779,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of NMAKF remained flat at 0.20 during trading hours on Friday. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of 0.01 and a one year high of 0.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
About Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V.
Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for powertrain, e-mobility, and structural applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, and transmission cases; vehicle structures, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-motor and battery housings.
