Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Drops By 45.1%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 36.5% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 150,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 40,213 shares during the period.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:JHAA traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,576. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

