Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Declines By 46.9%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the June 30th total of 522,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.2 days.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

MXCHF stock remained flat at $2.09 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. Orbia Advance has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $2.91.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

About Orbia Advance

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.