Short Interest in Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Increases By 100.0%

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Osiris Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSI remained flat at $9.77 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,545. Osiris Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72.

Get Osiris Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osiris Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,988,000. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

About Osiris Acquisition

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.