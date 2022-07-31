Short Interest in Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Increases By 100.0%

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Osiris Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE OSI remained flat at $9.77 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,545. Osiris Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osiris Acquisition
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,988,000. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.
About Osiris Acquisition
Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
