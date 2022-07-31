Short Interest in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Declines By 37.4%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the June 30th total of 26,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pharvaris by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S grew its stake in Pharvaris by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 97,378 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PHVS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Pharvaris Stock Performance

Pharvaris stock remained flat at $21.85 during trading hours on Friday. 4,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of -0.99. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

