Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Declines By 31.7%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the June 30th total of 206,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,458,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18,205.5% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 329,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 327,699 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 566,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 218,626 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

PTY stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.50. 593,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $21.66.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

