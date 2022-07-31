Short Interest in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Drops By 35.2%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,900 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the June 30th total of 651,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 9,553.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 423.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $89,000.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,096.01% and a net margin of 96.13%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1452 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.