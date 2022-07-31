Short Interest in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Grows By 39.6%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the June 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
SandRidge Energy Price Performance
Shares of SD traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,434. The company has a market capitalization of $687.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.47. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 60.40%. The firm had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
