Short Interest in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Grows By 39.6%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the June 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

Shares of SD traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,434. The company has a market capitalization of $687.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.47. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 60.40%. The firm had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at about $426,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 691.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

