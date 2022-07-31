Short Interest in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Declines By 55.2%

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the June 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 261.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

HNDL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,810. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

