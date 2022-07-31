Short Interest in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Declines By 58.6%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the June 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Studio City International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,936,918 shares during the period. Studio City International makes up about 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned about 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Stock Performance

MSC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,690. The firm has a market cap of $220.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.40. Studio City International has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04.

About Studio City International

Studio City International ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 286.51%. The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

