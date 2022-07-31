Short Interest in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Drops By 36.3%

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the June 30th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.4 %

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.96. 726,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,554. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

