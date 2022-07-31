Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.30 EPS.

Silgan Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SLGN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.50. 602,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,333. Silgan has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLGN. Raymond James restated a maintains rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a maintains rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,381,000 after buying an additional 436,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,657,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,228,000 after acquiring an additional 77,304 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,492.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 42,793 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 30,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

