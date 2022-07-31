Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.90-$4.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.89.

Silgan Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SLGN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.50. 602,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,333. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.22%.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 1,492.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 42,793 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 21.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 9.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

