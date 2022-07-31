Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.89.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Price Performance

SLGN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 602,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Silgan has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.33.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 19.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,657,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,228,000 after purchasing an additional 77,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114,449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,315,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,040,000 after acquiring an additional 16,717 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,381,000 after acquiring an additional 436,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 30,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.