Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $996,000 Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,374,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,660,000 after buying an additional 90,788 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,345,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after buying an additional 1,111,973 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,070,000 after purchasing an additional 94,498 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,131,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,903,000 after purchasing an additional 307,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,744,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares during the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 86.36%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

