Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $194.79 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.91.

