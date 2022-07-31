Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 9,228 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 190.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Stone Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,047,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,734,000 after purchasing an additional 97,231 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.