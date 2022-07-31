Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 198,487 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198,487 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $53.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.