Skrumble Network (SKM) Market Capitalization Tops $457,087.05

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $457,087.05 and approximately $13,463.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,770.77 or 0.99983514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00131013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00032945 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Skrumble Network Profile

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skrumble Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skrumble Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.