Solstein Capital LLC Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 266,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after buying an additional 26,158 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 534,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,048,000 after buying an additional 49,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

