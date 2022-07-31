Solstein Capital LLC Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Tesla by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 417 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,768 shares of company stock valued at $55,991,254. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $801.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $858.05.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $891.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $931.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $722.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $845.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

