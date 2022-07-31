SORA Validator Token Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000509 BTC on major exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a market capitalization of $48,597.50 and approximately $36,210.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,370.35 or 0.99949661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00044996 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00027780 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001361 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Coin Profile

SORA Validator Token (CRYPTO:VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SORA Validator Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SORA Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

