Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Southern Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SO traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,830,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,100. Southern has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $77.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.93.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 190,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,001,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,959 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,597,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,365,000 after purchasing an additional 77,288 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,697,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,070,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

